Queen Elizabeth II Opening Ceremony of the Sixth Session of the Senedd.

Queen Elizabeth was accompanied by her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on Thursday as they attended the Opening Ceremony of the Sixth Session of the Senedd in Cardiff, Wales.

The event at the Welsh Parliament saw both the Queen and Camilla honour Wales through their fashion choices.

As always, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrived ahead of the Queen. Camilla was lovely in a red dress by Fiona Clare and hat by Philip Treacy. To honour the country, she wore a lovely leek brooch. Leeks are the original symbol of Wales.

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall and Prince CharlesOpening Ceremony of the Sixth Session of the Senedd. — Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth also used a brooch to pay tribute, as she often does, with a yellow bloom Welsh Daffodil brooch. The flower is the National Flower of Wales and is a symbol of Wales’ patron Saint, David, worn on St David’s Day.

At the Opening of Welsh Parliament, Her Majesty and Their Royal Highnesses were treated to musical performances by @WNOtweet and Tan Cerdd , as well as a @LitWales poetry recital, performed by members of @WelshYouthParl. pic.twitter.com/KKu8pGzAjt — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 14, 2021

During the event, the royals and local members of parliament were treated to a performance from the Welsh National Youth Opera and a poetry reading.

Speaking partly in Welsh, the Queen gave a speech where she commended them on their “innovation.”

“This was the first of the United Kingdom’s legislatures to hold a formal virtual meeting. The fact that all parties showed a determination that you should continue to meet is commendable, and testament to your commitment to scrutinise the Government, on behalf of the people of Wales,” she said.