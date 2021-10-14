Naomi Campbell is reuniting with the Alexander McQueen runway.

For the label’s Spring/Summer 2022 show in London on Tuesday, the supermodel, 51, who hasn’t walked for the high-fashion label since McQueen’s death in 2010, closed out creative director Sarah Burton’s show showing off her brand new collection.

Campbell hit the runway in an embellished cropped blazer, high-waisted tulle midi skirt and opulent crystal-covered boots

“The whole time my heart was in my chest, trying to stop the tears of an overwhelming emotion from streaming down my face,” Campbell captioned a snap from the show. “Felt you so strong Lee, may have even glimpsed you in a form of a bird that flew above and around the entire show.”

She added, “Sarah Burton and Team Mc Queen thank you ❤️🇬🇧❤️ #HomeSweetHome.”

“I love the idea of the McQueen woman being a storm chaser,” Burton said of the show. “Storm chasing is not only about the beauty of the views but also a sense of mystery and excitement – about embracing the fact that we can’t ever be sure of what might happen next.”

She added, “To give up control and be directly in touch with the unpredictable is to be part of nature, to see and feel it at its most intense – to be at one with a world that is bigger and more powerful than we are.”