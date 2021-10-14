After anxiously waiting, Adele’s first single in six years is here.

On Thursday, she dropped the moody “Easy On Me” and it did not disappoint.

The song is the first single off of her upcoming album 30.

Speaking to Vogue about the album, she revealed it will be a way to help explain to her son why she got divorced.

“My son has had a lot of questions. Really good questions, really innocent questions, that I just don’t have an answer for … Why can’t you still live together?… I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his 20s or 30s, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness. It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal,” she said.

30 will be released on Nov. 19.