After anxiously waiting, Adele’s first single in six years is here.

On Thursday, she dropped the moody “Easy On Me” and it did not disappoint.

The music video was shot in September in Quebec with Cannes Grand Prix winning director Xavier Dolan. The two previously worked together on her “Hello” music video, which features the same house.

“I was honestly hoping for this to happen,” said Dolan. “For me, there’s nothing stronger than artists reconnecting after years apart. I’ve changed. Adele’s changed. And this is an opportunity to celebrate how we’ve both evolved, and how we’ve also both remained faithful to our dearest themes. It’s all the same, but different.”

RELATED: Adele Teases Fans With Snippet Of New Song ‘Easy On Me’, Talks Possible Beyoncé Collab During First Instagram Live

Hours after the single’s release, Spotify announced that “Easy On Me” had set a new record, becoming Spotify’s most-streamed song in a single day.

And just like that, @Adele set a new record 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WIz55hQmln — Spotify (@Spotify) October 15, 2021

The song is the first single off of her upcoming album 30, which can be pre-ordered now.

After the release of “Easy On Me”, Drake turned to Instagram to celebrate his “one of his best friends.”

Instagram Story. @Drake/Instagram

Speaking to Vogue about the album, she revealed it will be a way to help explain to her son why she got divorced.

RELATED: Adele Reveals Album Artwork And Release Date

“My son has had a lot of questions. Really good questions, really innocent questions, that I just don’t have an answer for … Why can’t you still live together?… I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his 20s or 30s, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness. It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal,” she said.

30 will be released on Nov. 19.