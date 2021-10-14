Mother knows best.

Lourdes Leon is opening up about being the daughter of Madonna and the best advice she ever gave her during a chat with Interview Magazine.

“She said something to me recently that has really stuck with me,” Lourdes said. “I’ve been so concerned with making a decent living, and wanting to live more luxuriously than I was when I first graduated and wasn’t earning a lot of money. She was like, ‘Remember, this s**t is not real. It’s not about the money or your face or how hot you look. It’s about what you’re bringing into the world and what you’re going to leave behind.’ That always shakes me awake when I get too caught up in everything.”

RELATED: Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Makes Her Met Gala Debut

And speaking of her goals, Lourdes shared what she is working towards, or rather not working on.

” I don’t have a specific goal. I probably should,” she said, noting that modelling would be a “smart decision” to follow “financially.”

RELATED: Lourdes Leon On Being Madonna’s Daughter: ‘People Think I’m This Talentless Rich Kid’

“I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I’m not just modelling, per se. I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects,” she continued. “I don’t know how I feel about acting yet. I think it’s about finding a role that wouldn’t be too far off from who I am already.”

But there is a catch since actos “really annoy her”. “I can’t be around them.”

Lourdes added, “As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it. Maybe it’s too close to home.”