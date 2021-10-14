Heather Locklear is addressing those “Real Housewives” rumours.

The actress stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Thursday and revealed whether she’ll be joining her “Melrose Place” co-star, Lisa Rinna, on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

“I’m so not interesting, no,” Locklear said. “I’m not interesting enough.”

She added, “I don’t drink, and I’m like, ‘Eh, that’s not quite what I want to do.'”

Locklear was first rumoured to be joining the show back in 2018.

“Now that I know that you have a real friendship with her… I never considered that one of you know her,” Bravo mogul Andy Cohen said to Rinna on Radio Andy at the time. “Lisa, start checking in with her.”

Rinna added, “I have a real friendship with her. … Wouldn’t that be great? We need some new blood. You know we do. I don’t want old blood. We need new blood.”

Rinna joined “RHOBH” during season five and has been a series regular ever since.