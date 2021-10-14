Billy Porter is celebrating his new record deal with a brand new song.

Porter has released “Children” fresh off the news he signed a deal with Republic Records (U.S.) and Island Records (U.K.) reports Variety.

The song is co-written by Little Mix’s Jade Thriwell and songwriter MNEK, known for their work with Dua Lipa and H.E.R.

“It’s a song that is inspired by my life and everything I’ve gone through to get here,” Porter told the outlet.

“Music is my first love. I grew up singing in the church. When I first put out commercial music in 1997, the industry was not ready for all this Black Boy Joy! But luckily the world has caught up. I could not be more thrilled to entrust this next chapter of my music career to the Island/Republic team. Make way children! Daddy’s back,” he added.

Porter first released his self-titled debut album in 1997 with singles like “Love Is On The Way” and “Bubbling Under”. With another three albums released, he also won a Tony for Best Leading Actor in a Musical in Kinky Boots and won an Emmy for “Pose”.