Daniel Craig is offering up his best advice for the next 007.

While promoting his fifth and final run as James Bond in “No Time To Die”, the actor, 53, joined Kevin Hart’s SiriusXM program, “Straight From The Hart“, and shared what he’d say to the new Bond, who has yet to be announced.

“There’s a couple of things I’d say, but I mean, one, don’t be s**t,” Craig began. “I would say you’ve got to grab it and make it your own. I think that’s the way to go forward.”

He added, “I mean, I just committed myself to it as much as I possibly could and tried to sort of elevate it as much as I could. I hope I’ve left it in a good place and I hope the next person can just make it fly.”

Craig then gushed about being a part of the iconic film, “You know, it’s an amazing franchise. I still think there’s a lot of stories to tell. And I think the great thing about the Bond movies over the years, they’ve always changed with the times. They’ve always reflected the politics, somewhat, and then reflected styles and fashion and music.”

When asked about who he’d like to see as the next Bond, Craig said, “It’s not my problem.”

“I’ve got enough on my plate without having to figure that one out,” he explained. “That’s a brain ache. I don’t need that. Well, whoever it is, you know what, they’ll find someone brilliant and it’ll be great. And I’ll be front and center. I’ll be at the front seat of a cinema with my popcorn and a drink because I can’t wait.”

“No Time To Die” is on big screens now.