Never one to publically voice her private opinions, one of Queen Elizabeth’s most recent comments got picked up during a private conversation.

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth was recorded speaking with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Senedd’s presiding officer Elin Jones about the Cop26 summit (United Nations Climate Change Conference) in Glasglow and how she is “irritated” by the lack of progress on climate change.

“I’ve been hearing all about Cop,” Queen Elizabeth was heard saying as per The Telegraph. “Still don’t know who is coming … no idea.”

“We only know about people who are not coming … and it’s really irritating when they talk, but they don’t do,” she added of the world leaders not doing their part for the environment.

Jones responded, “Exactly, and it’s a time for doing, and watching your grandson on television this morning saying there is no point going to space, we need to save the Earth.”

“I read about that!” the Queen chuckled.

On Wednesday, in an interview with the BBC’s Newscast, Prince William called out billionaire entrepreneurs currently engaging in a space tourism race.

“We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live,” William said on the same day at William Shatner flew aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

Prince William and Prince Charles are expected to address world leaders at Cop26.