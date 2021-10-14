Howie Mandel was joined by his “concerned” daughter” Jackelyn Shultz after passing out at a Starbucks earlier this week.

Mandel and Shultz further discussed the moment on his official YouTube page.

“I was dehydrated,” Mandel revealed. “I had a colonoscopy a few days ago and I don’t know if you know, they empty you out. You take a drink and they empty you out. I had consensual diarehha.”

RELATED: Howie Mandel Says He’s ‘Home And Doing Better’ After Passing Out At Starbucks

He then explained that he only lived on “coffee and caffeine” after the colonoscopy, which also dehydrated him.

“It was also the cost of the Cameral Macchiato Venti that just threw me over the edge,” Mandel joked.

He explained that he doesn’t think he totally passed out but the next thing he knew he was “surrounded by the fire department.”

Mandel was then taken to the hospital for tests and an IV drip which he says he wants to get more of.

I am home and doing better. I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar. I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok! — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) October 14, 2021

RELATED: Howie Mandel Shows Off His Underwear On ‘Ellen’

“I am home and doing better. I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar. I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok,” Mandel tweeted Wednesday night after the scare.