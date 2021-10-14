Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Chloë Grace Moretz was a “good sport” on Thursday as she attended a game between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders.

The “Dark Shadows” actress was gutsy as she showed off her Islanders jersey at the game held in Carolina.

Putting Moretz up on the jumbotron, the crowd booed her.

RELATED: Chloë Grace Moretz Leaves Drew Barrymore Speechless After She Unveils Her Incredible Furniture Redesign

The Hurricanes’ mascot Stormy tried to give Moretz a different shirt to put on she laughed it off and stayed true to her team.

“Welp, @ChloeGMoretz is not a Jerk 🤷,” the Hurricanes’ tweeted. “Good sport though!”

Moretz responded with the monkey covering its eyes emoji.

RELATED: Chloë Grace Moretz Admits She ‘Had An Unhealthy Relationship With Food For Years’: ‘I Never Felt Fully Satisfied’

Moretz has long been an Islanders fan and is often spotted at their games. She is also known for her support of the team on social media.