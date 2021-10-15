Spoiler alert: Don’t read if you haven’t seen Thursday’s episode of “Grey’s Anatomy”.

“Grey’s Anatomy” viewers were thrilled as a fan favourite returned to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital during Thursday’s episode.

Dr. Addison Montgomery, played by Kate Walsh, made her eagerly anticipated return to perform the hospital’s first-ever uterus transplant, People reported.

Montgomery was back in the operating room, racing against the clock during the complicated surgery during one scene, when she ended up requesting Meredith Grey’s help.

Fans of the show will remember that Montgomery first made an appearance during the season one finale, before becoming entangled in a love triangle with Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her then-husband Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

RELATED: Ellen Pompeo Says Reuniting With Kate Walsh On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Was A Long Time Coming

Walsh, who starred on the spinoff show “Private Pratice”, hasn’t been on “Grey’s Anatomy” since season eight.

Fans were also excited to see Montgomery and Grey finally getting along, as they remembered the late Shepherd, who died in season 11.

I WAS NOT PREPARED, ADDISON AND MEREDITH #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/x0mEeC2uwH — lí ³⁰ (@virtueoffavs) October 15, 2021

IM NOT AT ALL SOBBING OVER A ADDISON MONTGOMERY & AMELIA SHEPHERD REUNION, ADDISON & MEREDITH GREY ELEVATOR SCENE, AND AN ADDIE AND THE KIDS MEETING WHILST ADDIE TRYING TO HOLD BACK TEARS 😭😭😭😭.#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/gTNAMyqLVG — louisee. (@jiahcutie) October 15, 2021

ALSO THE ELEVATOR SCENE BETWEEN ADDISON AND MEREDITH #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/sy0yGOaiYR — stephanie (@stephdelapaz25) October 15, 2021

“I thought coming back here to Seattle, to Grey Sloan, that he’d be here,” Montgomery said while the pair were in the elevator together. “That’d I’d be able to feel that he was still here, in the city that he loved… but he isn’t. And it’s real. He’s not here. I’m really sorry I’m doing this in front of you because you actually had to go through it.”

RELATED: Ellen Pompeo Recalls Her Fight With Denzel Washington On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Set

Grey responded, “Addison, he is here. And he’s in his children, and they are very real. And I would love for you to come and meet them.”

Walsh posted after the episode aired: