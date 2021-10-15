Adele is back and she’s pushing forward.

Appearing Friday on BBC Radio 2’s “The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show”, following the release of her single “Easy On Me”, the 33-year-old singer teased what’s to come on her new album 30.

The singer revealed that the first single from the album was one of three options she was choosing between.

“There were three options for the first single. Very different, all of them,” Adele said. “There’s obviously ‘Easy On Me’, then there’s another one… I got very into Goldfrapp and I was like, ‘I can do this music too!’. I can do one song, I definitely couldn’t pull off what Alison [Goldfrapp does], she’s the absolute Queen.”

She continued, “And there’s another one that’s very 70s, piano singer-songwritery. Just very Carpenters, very Elton [John].”

The choice to release “Easy On Me” first came down to how big the song sounded.

“And in the end, we went with ‘Easy On Me’ because it’s got this soaring chorus which, you know, everyone’s going to hear now,” Adele explained. “It just felt like a ‘me’ song. And after being away for so long, it felt like that was probably the biggest part of my songs that people were waiting for.”

The singer added, “We all went back and forth on it for a little while. Me and my friends, me and my manager, me and my label. But last time, on ’25’, it was obvious, it was ‘Hello’. Like, ‘hi’, that should be the first single. But yeah, it took a while and it was actually the first song I wrote for the album so it’s really beautiful that it’s becoming the first single.”

Adele also talked about how difficult the recording process was for the new album, telling Ball, “It was bloody hard work to make. I was singing things I didn’t even realize I was feeling or thinking, but I’m really proud of it.”

She added, “I can’t unlock a key to the door with my mental health and take it with me, I’ve got to leave it in the door for everyone else… I’m in a strong place to put that vulnerability out… I’m really proud of it.”

Part of her vulnerability was due to her divorce from Simon Konecki, with whom she shares and 8-year-old son, in 2019.

“I feel like I lost sight and lost the appreciation of what a gift it is to make music,” Adele said. “I got a bit frightened of it for a while, but it really took care of me. Not just making this record, my own record, but diving back into old records of other people’s that I loved; discovering new artists on Soundcloud or whatever. It brought so much joy to my life being able to listen to music and wail at the top of my lungs along to me own bloody songs as I was writing them.

“I don’t know what my outlet would have been had I not had it… It was bloody hard work to make emotionally,” she added.

Adele was also asked about whether she has plans yet for a tour to support the album release.

“I don’t have any solid plans, because of COVID,” she said. “We have a few options in the pipeline and we’re just trying to work out what is most able. Obviously I had to cancel my final two Wembley shows, and I just don’t want to be cancelling anything again.”

“I’m just trying to work out what is most doable for all of us to be happy and satisfied, and stuff like that. But I’ll be doing something or other. Maybe I’ll be bloody busking in the tube, we don’t know do we?”

Adele’s new album 30 is set for release Nov. 17.