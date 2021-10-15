Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin have welcomed twins via surrogate.

The *NSYNC star took to Instagram Thursday to announce the exciting news, writing: “The baby dragons have arrived!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

“I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

He shared the little one’s birth certificates, which confirmed Violet Betty and Alexander James had arrived on October 13.

Violet was born at 17.5 inches long, weighing 4 pounds, 11 ounces, while her brother Alexander was born at 18.5 inches long, weighing 4 pounds, 14 ounces.

Violet was born at 1:25 p.m., one minute after her twin brother.

The certificates included adorable stamps of the twins’ tiny footprints.

Bass and Turchin, who announced they were expecting twins on TikTok on June 1, opened up about their journey to becoming parents on “Tamron Hall” in August.

It was reported that the couple had gone through numerous IVF treatments, but they said that isn’t the case.

“It was reported in the press incorrectly that we had gone through like nine IVF treatments. We never actually went through IVF, like that many transfers, just to clear things up,” Bass said. “It was the eggs that were a problem.”

Turchin previously said in an interview with People: “We went through nine different egg donors, which is rare. We picked a donor for some of them. We got all the way down the path of about to retrieve their eggs. Some just wouldn’t produce enough eggs, some weren’t good genetic matches. If you’re going to be a match, you don’t want to even risk it.

“When we were pregnant last year, our surrogate miscarried while being pregnant with twins. When you fast forward and be like, ‘Oh, what’s the wedding going to be like? Oh, if they’re going to have kids, I’m going to be a grandparent?’ You just automatically put this in your head. And it’s very disappointing when that dream gets popped.”