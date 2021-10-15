Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande are getting into the holiday spirit with their new single “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me”.

On Friday, Clarkson dropped her brand new album, When Christmas Comes Around, which includes the catchy Grande collaboration.

“santa can’t you hear me” is out now! thank you so much @kellyclarkson for inviting me to be a part 🤍#WhenChristmasComesAround https://t.co/QUp3susHs2 pic.twitter.com/3TCW3TEeVg — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 15, 2021

"When Christmas Comes Around…” captures how different the holidays can be for all of us during our lives, and I hope everyone can find something on the record they relate to. Hopefully the happier songs, but if not, hey… you’re not alone! 🎄❤️ https://t.co/Vz3Y32K5ph pic.twitter.com/TnAnANygtQ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 15, 2021

Clarkson and Grande are currently coaches together on “The Voice”, alongside John Legend and Blake Shelton.

The pair have admired each other for nearly a decade now, with Clarkson previously gushing back in 2013 after seeing Grande and Mac Miller performing “The Way” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“.

“Okay, who the heck is this girl & where did she come from?!” Clarkson tweeted. “Someone just sent me this & wow she is killer & only 19!”

Okay, who the heck is this girl & where did she come from?! Someone just sent me this & wow she is killer & only 19! http://t.co/Wj2fBvvA8f — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) September 8, 2013

Grande even replied to the tweet at the time, writing, “omg that’s me hi kelly clarkson thank you ily.”

Clarkson and Grande also performed together during the season 21 premiere of “The Voice” last month.

The vocal powerhouses teamed up for a soaring duet of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect”, which then mashed up with Shelton and Legend’s performance of Sam & Dave’s “Hold On, I’m Coming”.