The latest Coldplay album is a family affair.

On Friday, the band released their latest studio album Music of the Spheres, featuring the No. 1 hit “My Universe”, featuring BTS. However, the K-pop superstars aren’t the only collaborators on the LP.

The album also features contributions from Chris Martin’s children, Apple and Moses, whom he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

The breakup song “Let Somebody Go”, featuring a duet with Selena Gomez, was actually co-written by 17-year-old Apple, with lyrics including, “You gave everything this golden glow/Now turn off all the stars, ’cause this I know/That it hurts like so, to let somebody go.”

On the song “Higher Power”, Apple provides the countdown intro the get things going.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Moses joins his father to sing the chorus on the ’80s-inspired synth-pop track “Humankind”.

Finally, Apple joins the children of guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion, providing vocals for the chorus on the interlude track “Music of the Spheres II”.

Other collaborators on the album include Jacob Collier and R&B duo We Are King.