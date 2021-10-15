Britney Spears has her aunt on her side.

In a new interview with “Good Morning Britain”, Leigh Ann Spears Wrather, sister of Jamie Spears, spoke out against her brother, who was recently suspended from his daughter’s conservatorship.

‘She was manipulated and used.’ ‘He caged her.’ EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears’ aunt Leigh Ann Spears Wrather has accused her brother, Britney's father, of abusing his position as conservator of the popstar’s estate.@Noel_Phillips pic.twitter.com/UgO1Z7RZv5 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 15, 2021

“He’s barbaric. Who gets to do that to someone? She was just manipulated and used. And he wants to say he protected her?” Leigh Ann said. “No. He caged her! He caged her.”

She continued, “He swooped in at the perfect moment, when she was at her most vulnerable, to take control. I don’t think he was the hero. I think that he manipulated the situation, and that he has benefited from this situation for [over] a decade.”

Leigh Ann also talked about why the other members of the Spears family didn’t step in to stop what was happening.

“I don’t know what anyone could’ve done,” she said. “I do know this: I know that if Lynne [Britney’s mom] could’ve done anything, she would’ve.”

Said Leigh Ann of her niece, “She wants away from Jamie, she wants to be free, she wants to get married, she wants to have kids. I don’t know if [Jamie] can be prosecuted for anything, but he needs to be held accountable.”