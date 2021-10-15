A stunt has gone horribly wrong on the set of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme”.

Returning star Jonathan Goodwin, a daredevil stuntman, suffered serious injuries during a performance involving two cars.

“Goodwin was suspended 70 feet in the air in a straitjacket hanging by his feet from a wire,” TMZ reported, based on an account from a production source. “Two cars were suspended on either side of him .. swinging back and forth. The stunt was for Goodwin to free himself from the restraints and then fall on an air mattress, and avoid getting crushed by the cars as they swung in the air.”

However, the report added, “Something went terribly wrong, and the cars smashed together, sandwiching Goodwin in between them. The impact caused the cars to explode, erupting in a gigantic fireball. Goodwin fell to the ground and hit his head.”

The sources told TMZ that after the crash, crew on the set found Goodwin “unresponsive” and feared he had died.

