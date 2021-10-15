This is one rad reporter.

Detroit local news reporter Victor Williams went viral this week with a video of his live report from a local skateboard park, where he decided to show off his moves.

Williams delivered the report while riding and landing a few tricks on a skateboard, all while his colleagues back in the studio watched in amazement.

“That’s live, folks!” said one of the anchors.

Asked how long he’s been skateboarding, Williams said, “A long time. It’s been about since I was 8 years old.”

Another anchor reacted, “I knew he was cool, but that’s a whole new level.”

On Twitter, the video spread far and wide, helped along by a retweet from none other than pro skater Tony Hawk.