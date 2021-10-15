Click to share this via email

This is one rad reporter.

Detroit local news reporter Victor Williams went viral this week with a video of his live report from a local skateboard park, where he decided to show off his moves.

Williams delivered the report while riding and landing a few tricks on a skateboard, all while his colleagues back in the studio watched in amazement.

Free skateboarding lessons are happening at a new skatepark in Detroit. Of course I had to show the kids something on @Local4News. In all seriousness – as a child, I would have killed for a new park and mentors in the skateboarding community. Glad to see it’s happening in Detroit pic.twitter.com/3fvC8VJvDq — VICTOR WILLIAMS (@NewsWithVictor) October 14, 2021

“That’s live, folks!” said one of the anchors.

Asked how long he’s been skateboarding, Williams said, “A long time. It’s been about since I was 8 years old.”

Another anchor reacted, “I knew he was cool, but that’s a whole new level.”

On Twitter, the video spread far and wide, helped along by a retweet from none other than pro skater Tony Hawk.

All the news that’s fit to shred: https://t.co/qjOQRB6nSS — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) October 15, 2021

And to think that I milked a cow on live TV the other day and thought that was impressive https://t.co/aLkAzmq5fT — Jenna Bree (@JennaBreeTV) October 15, 2021

The way Victor just set the new BAR for field reporter standups!? https://t.co/Uz2v3U2Tee — #LouderThanARiot Is Hiring 👀 (@Sid_Madden) October 15, 2021

Well done Victor. Hall of fame stand up sir. Salute. https://t.co/GoJFl7JN7F — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) October 14, 2021