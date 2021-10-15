Jamie Foxx brought in the big guns to help instill a little fear into his daughter’s boyfriend.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote his new book, Act Like You Got Some Sense, the actor, 53, opened up about what it’s like having an adult daughter who is dating.

First, Foxx said he tried to use the things his grandparents have taught him in bringing up his daughters, “Which, in the book you’ll see doesn’t always work.”

He added, “I wanted to break down those barriers with your daughters because your daughter is gonna need you. Especially when it comes to guys and relationships, I mean who else would know better than us? And so, by doing it early it pays dividends when they really have serious questions about guys I’m gonna kill.”

Foxx is dad to Corinne, 27, and Annalise, 12.

As Foxx recounted, once he realized his grandparents’ tactics weren’t working, he enlisted Snoop Dogg.

“What happened was my daughter, who didn’t know that I had already run a background check on her boyfriend, he comes to the crib and Snoop happens to be there. I said, ‘Snoop there he is right there. Shake him up,’” Foxx explained. “Snoop walked over to my daughter’s boyfriend and just said, ‘Hey what’s up? What’s up cuz. Hey, look here you know. We her uncles, you know what I’m saying? So act accordingly homie.’”

