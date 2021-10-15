Mick Jagger has some shade to throw.

On Thursday night, The Rolling Stones performed at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and the frontman took the opportunity to toss a jab at Paul McCartney.

The diss came after a recent interview in which the former Beatle dismissively referred to the Stones as a “blues cover band.”

At the concert, Jagger shouted out all the celebrities in attendance, including Lady Gaga, Megan Fox and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Then, to close things out, he joked, “Paul McCartney is here. He’s gonna join us in the blues cover band.” (The moment can be seen in the video below, just after the five-minute mark.)

According to TMZ, the diss didn’t quite play out as Jagger might have hoped, as the crowd erupted in cheers, seeming to think McCartney would be making a surprise appearance