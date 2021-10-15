Sarah Hyland is sharing some intimate details about her relationship with fiancé Wells Adams.

According to the “Modern Family” star, 30, she and the “Bachelorette” alum, 37, waited three months into their relationship before having.

According to Hyland, the wait was at the request of her medical team.

“My fiancé and I, we couldn’t have sex for three months before we actually did, just because medically for me, I wasn’t allowed to,” Hyland said in her EllenTube series, “Lady Parts”.

While guest Whitney Cummings said waiting to do the deed is “f**king hot,” Hyland laughed, “It was this long waiting game that was really, really sexy.”

Cara Delevingne was also a guest on the new episode of “Lady Parts”.

Hyland was diagnosed with kidney dysplasia as a child and has since undergone numerous surgeries, including two kidney transplants. The actress’ father, Edward Hyland, donated one of his kidneys to her in 2012 but it failed. Her younger brother Ian then donated a kidney in 2017 for her second transplant.

The “Vampire Academy” actress and the “Bachelor In Paradise” bartender started dating in October 2017 before getting engaged two years later.

The couple had originally planned to tie the knot in August of last year, but put the wedding on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.