In an alternate universe, Christopher Walken might have been Han Solo.

Speaking to the Financial Times, the actor confirmed rumours that he auditioned for the “Star Wars” role, but denies that he was George Lucas’ second choice to play the swashbuckling space smuggler made famous by Harrison Ford.

“I did audition [for ‘Star Wars’] but I don’t think I came remotely close to getting the job,” the 78-year-old said. “About 500 other actors auditioned, so it wasn’t as if it was down to me and somebody else.”

As portrayed by Ford, Han Solo went on to become one of cinema’s most iconic characters — something Walker doubts would have been the case if he’d been hired.

In the interview, Walken also recalls being passed over for Ryan O’Neal’s role in “Love Story”.

“I was lucky [to have been rejected from both films] because I’d have been awful in them,” Walker admitted.

Walken’s breakout would come the same year that “Star Wars” was released, playing Diane Keaton’s hilariously intense brother in Woody Allen’s 1977 Oscar winner “Annie Hall”.

The actor would go on to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 1979 for his star-making turn in “The Deer Hunter”.