Being compared to Beyoncé is definitely not a bad thing, and Chlöe Bailey knows that.

Bailey stopped by Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” on Friday, when she was asked about the Bey comparisons.

“[Beyonce and I] talk about any and everything, and I’m just so grateful to have her stamp of approval. She always gives me words of encouragement, you have no idea how much that means to me. So what she says is like ‘Ok, that’s pretty dope,'” she said of Beyoncé, who discovered Bailey and her sister Halle, known as duo Chloe + Halle.

“Because she’s been there, she’s done that. And to know that the advice that she’s giving me is exactly from the exactly place that I’ve been, it’s pretty cool and inspiring,” Bailey added.

Bailey and her sister are signed to Beyoncé’s record label Parkwood Entertainment, and she shared the words of encouragement she’d received from the Destiny’s Child superstar.

“She said she’s really proud of me,” she said.

As for comparisons to Beyoncé, she admitted it’s “not something that we specifically talk about. But I just love her and I’m happy she sees this light inside of me and my sister as well. I’m grateful [to be compared to Beyoncé]. That’s the biggest compliment anyone could possibly give me.”

Bailey added that she knows she still has a lot more work to do to “even get an ounce of where [Bey] is.”