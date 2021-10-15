Click to share this via email

Katey Sagal is recovering after being hit by a car. The 67-year-old actress was hit by the vehicle while crossing a Los Angeles street as a pedestrian on Thursday, TMZ reports.

According to the website, the driver of the car stopped to help Sagal, before she was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

A source tells ET Canada “Katey will be fine and is going home today.”

It’s currently unclear if the driver was cited for the accident.

Sagal is currently starring on “The Conners”. She previously appeared on “Rebel”,” Shameless”, “Sons of Anarchy”, “8 Simple Rules and Married… With Children”.

Sagal has been married to Kurt Sutter since 2004, and they share a 14-year-old daughter, Esme. She’s also mom to Jackson, 25, and Sarah, 27, from a previous relationship.

