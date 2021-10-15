Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Prince William is trying out the question and answer feature on Instagram.

Ahead of the first Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony this weekend, the Duke of Cambridge took to the platform and answered some royal fans burning questions.

After revealing his inspiration for the environmental endeavour and revealing why the awards are so important, William answered some light-hearted questions like, “Are unicorns real?”

RELATED: William Shatner Reacts To Prince William’s Disapproval Of Space Race

William says he thought of daughter Princess Charlotte, 6, when he read that question.

“Well, I think if you talk my daughter, she’d say they were real,” William said before adding, “Obviously, it’s a trade secret, so I can’t possibly comment.”

Photo: Instagram/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — Photo: Instagram/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

William shares little Charlotte with his wife Kate Middleton. The royal couple are also parents to Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, 3.

RELATED: Prince William Calls Out Billionaire-Funded Space Tourism Race

When asked, “Puedes hablar español?” (“Can you speak Spanish?”), William showed off some of his language skills by responding, “Sí, un poquito,” which translates to “Yes, a little.”

The Earthshot Prize Ceremony will be broadcast live from London’s Alexandra Palace on Discovery’s Facebook Page before launching on Discovery+ later this month.

Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, David Oyelowo and Mo Salah are among the presenters while Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and KSI, Yemi Alade and Coldplay are set to perform.