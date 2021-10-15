Rob Halford is opening up about his battle with cancer.

In an interview with Heavy Consequence, the 70-year-old Judas Priest frontman revealed that last year he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“I had my little cancer battle a year ago, which I got through and that’s in remission now, thank God,” he said.

“That happened while we were all locked down, so things happen for a reason as far as time sequence of events,” Halford continued. “I have nothing but gratitude to be at this point in my life, still doing what I love the most.”

Halford also talks about his experience with cancer in a new chapter in an updated edition of his memoir Confess.

Recalling his symptoms beginning to emerge in 2017, he writes of his diagnosis, “I felt a combination of shock, horror, and oddly, relief — at least now I know!…’Am I going to die?’ It was all I could think of. I know blokes who’ve died of prostate cancer. ‘No, you’re not going to die, Rob,’ said Dr. Ali.”

In July 2020, Halford underwent surgery, but earlier this year more cancer was found. After undergoing radiation in April and May, the musician was in remission by June.

“It’s been a draining year, I can’t deny it, but I’m delighted to have come through it,” he writes. “I feel like I’ve had the most thorough MOT that a Metal God can have.”