Channing Tatum is getting back to dance.

On Thursday, the “Magic Mike” and “Step Up” star decided to show off some of his dance moves in his Instagram Stories.

“So here we go,” he wrote alongside the clip. “Weekend one of exploring and getting back in the saddle. I haven’t danced in years. And dance has moved on so much since then. I decided to document the exploration so I could see it as well, and some people just [think] you can dance, or you can’t.”

Tatum continued, “I’m here to tell you that is not true, if you want to, you can move and hear the music. This is gonna be [a] slow journey but welcome.”

Posting another clip, the actor added, “Kids hear and feel the music so well today. I’ve been working at different things lately. So, let’s go, session one.”

Though later he commented on the video, “Sloppy floor work but was tired, ahah. I’ll probably regrets in the morning. Life is an exploration. Let’s go.”