There’s a thirst out there for James McAvoy, and he’s learning all about it in a new BuzzFeed video that finds him reading thirst tweets that fans have written about him.

Things began on a romantic note, with McAvoy reading a tweet declaring that “light was invented to shine through windows and illuminate James McAvoy’s eyes.”

The next tweet remarked on his Scottish brogue, noting, “Every time I hear James McAvoy’s accent I kinda fall in love with him a little more,” while another tweet also referenced his accent, but requested McAvoy “spank me with it.”

RELATED: Stephen Amell Hilarously Reads Thirst Tweets About Himself

Following a few comments about his thighs and butt, things became progressively raunchier, with one tweeter admitting, “I would let James McAvoy rearrange my insides.”

After a few more NSFW offerings, McAvoy concluded by observing there’d been “a lot of violence” within those thirst tweets.