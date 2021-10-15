Fans of Camila Cabello just got a special treat.

On Friday, NPR premiered the singer’s new “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”, during which she premiered her brand new song “La Buena Vida”.

Cabello performed the song at the end of the five-song set, revealing that the track will be featured on her upcoming album Familia.

She also performed the songs “Havana”, “Real Friends”, “Señorita” and another Familia track, “Don’t Go Yet”.

Cabello revealed that her dad’s vocals are featured in the recorded version of “La Buena Vida”.

The release date for Familia has not yet been announced but is expected in 2021.