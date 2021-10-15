Click to share this via email

Fans of Camila Cabello just got a special treat.

On Friday, NPR premiered the singer’s new “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”, during which she premiered her brand new song “La Buena Vida”.

Cabello performed the song at the end of the five-song set, revealing that the track will be featured on her upcoming album Familia.

i watched a tiny desk every morning while writing this album ! I truly geeked out knowing we could get to do our own. I sang a new unreleased song from my album called La Buena Vida (also I was super congested cuz I was sick but whatever ! had to do it) https://t.co/18bCsTP8jZ pic.twitter.com/92n9mK9lyP — camila (@Camila_Cabello) October 15, 2021

She also performed the songs “Havana”, “Real Friends”, “Señorita” and another Familia track, “Don’t Go Yet”.

Cabello revealed that her dad’s vocals are featured in the recorded version of “La Buena Vida”.

My dream literally. also in the record version my dad sings too. 🍵 https://t.co/20SP3ZO33h — camila (@Camila_Cabello) October 15, 2021

The release date for Familia has not yet been announced but is expected in 2021.