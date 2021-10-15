Scout Willis is making her mark on the music industry.

On Friday, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, 30, debuted her first-ever single, “Love Without Possession”, along with a stunning music video.

Posing nude with only her long brown hair to cover up, Scout sings about love and heartbreak, “I’m learning to love you from afar, By which I mean across the bar, You’re so beautiful.”

“I’m working on accepting love without possession,” Scout sings in the second chorus. “Because you’re my future, but not my present.”

Earlier this week, Scout revealed the story behind the soulful track and that she wrote the song back in 2016.

“I wrote this song in 2016 in the midst of profound heartbreak, hope, confusion, tenderness and growth,” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “It kept me company like a tender friend, narrating a story I was living in real time, softening the edges of my pain as only art can. I look back at the journey this broken heart led me on and have nothing but deep gratitude for everything that occurred, trusting and knowing that every moment of it was in service of my upliftment and awakening. Recording this song in 2020 my greatest intention was to share as vulnerably as I could, in the hope that this song might keep you company too.”

Scout is the middle daughter of Demi and Bruce’s children together, the former couple also share, Rumer, 33, and Tallulah, 27. The pair split in 2000.