Oscar Isaac learned a lot from Twitter this week.

The actor, 42, joined his “Scenes From A Marriage” co-star Jessica Chastain on “The View” Friday to chat about the new HBO drama and even addressed his full-frontal nude scene in episode four.

While answering questions about the viral scene, Isaac joked, “I’m feeling objectified right now. So she gets all the deep questions? What the hell is going on here?”

RELATED: Jessica Chastain & Oscar Isaac Put Friendship On The Line For ‘Scenes From A Marriage’

The “Star Wars: The Rise Of The Resistance” star later revealed he didn’t even know he went full-frontal until fans started reacting online.

After being a #HotTopic at the table, @jes_chastain and Oscar Isaac join #TheView to discuss their roles in #ScenesFromAMarriage, why they reversed gender stereotypes in the series, and the real reason behind Isaac’s full frontal scene! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/8IKKLmNsDx — The View (@TheView) October 15, 2021

RELATED: Jessica Chastain Reacts To Oscar Isaac’s Viral Armpit Kiss: ‘We’ve Been Friends More Than Half Of Our Lives’

“You’re welcome, Twitter,” he said. “I was surprised because I didn’t know that was going to happen. You get sent the stuff to look at to be like, ‘OK, I’m fine with that.’ But I saw it on a laptop quite dark and I didn’t notice what was happening down there. It was a surprise when I started seeing all these things like, ‘It’s full frontal’ — I was like, ‘No, what are you talking about?’ And I saw it, and clear as day on the big TV there, it’s there for everyone to see.”

Chastain then chimed in revealing she was happy to have the nudity scenes balanced.

“I said to Hagai [Levi] who wrote and directed the series, in the very beginning, I said, ‘I’m comfortable with all the nudity but any part of my body that you show, you’re going to have to show the same with Oscar,’” she said. “So there’s a shower scene that I have in episode two, and you see my body. So now you see his body. So for me, I wanted it to be balanced.”