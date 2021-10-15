After six years of no new music, Adele is back. The singer will drop the first single off of her upcoming album <em>30</em>, "Easy On Me" on Oct. 15.

November is going to be a solid month for new music.

Not only will Adele release her highly anticipated fourth studio album, but so will Ed Sheeran.

The “Hello” singer stopped by U.K.’s Heart Radio on Friday to promote the new album, 30, and her lead single, “Easy On Me”, and joked about the release of 30 being around the same time as Sheeran’s album = (Equals).

“Ed Sheeran’s got an album coming out around the same time,” the radio host told Adele, 33, who replied, “On the 19th?”

RELATED: UPDATE: Adele’s New Single ‘Easy On Me’ Breaks Spotify Record

“Well, not the 19th,” the host assured. “Don’t panic!”

“I ain’t panicking,” Adele joked. “He can panic!”

She later added, “I love Ed and I really love his wife Cherry [Seaborn].”

Adele jokingly reacts to Heart Radio telling her not to panic about @EdSheeran releasing his album same time as her: “I ain’t panicking! He can panic!” pic.twitter.com/ROpedm2XqG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 15, 2021

RELATED: Adele Admits She Regrets Saying ‘No’ To A Peppa Pig Collaboration: ‘I Felt Terrible The Second I Said It’

“It feels good. I sort of revved myself back up to do it last year in 2020 so I feel like I’ve been preparing enough,” the Grammy winner said of releasing the new album, which is about her divorce from Simon Konecki, “Now I’m as cured as anything. Trekking through all that, you know, poo, was worth it.”

30 drops Nov. 19 while Sheeran’s = will release on Oct. 29. Plus, Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) has been pushed up to Nov. 12, instead of the original date of Nov. 19.