The acting world will no longer see one of its greats on screen.

Sir Michael Caine has announced that his new film “Best Seller” will be the last that he acts in.

Caine, 88, stars opposite Cary Elwes and Aubrey Plaza in the movie that was released Sept. 17.

Speaking on “Kermode and Mayo” on BBC Radio, Caine explained why is stepping away from acting.

“I have a spine problem which affects my leg, so I can’t walk very well,” he shared. “And I also wrote a couple of books, which were published and were successful.”

He added, “I’m now not an actor, I’m a writer, which is lovely because as an actor, you have to get up, out by six in the morning and go to the studio. The writer, you just start writing without leaving the bed.”

Caine’s most recent book was 2018’s Blowing the Bloody Doors Off: And Other Lessons in Life.

When asked, “So you’re saying this is your last picture?”, Caine replied, “I think it would be yeah.”

However, he does still have the historical movie “Medieval” that was filmed in 2018, but has yet to have a release date announced and IMDb states he will be in “The Great Escaper” and “Now You See Me 3” which will are both in development.

Caine also said age was a factor in deciding to retire.

“There haven’t been any offers obviously for two years because nobody’s been making any movies I’d want to do. But also, you know, I’m 88, and there’s not exactly scripts pouring out with the leading man who’s 88, you know?” he said.

After 60 years in the business, his career will go down in history with titles behind him like “The Dark Knight Rises”, “Kingsman”, “Inception” and “Get Carter”.