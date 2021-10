Sir Michael Caine has announced that his new film “Best Seller” will be his final screen performance — but is it really?

Caine, 88, stars opposite Cary Elwes and Aubrey Plaza in the movie that was released Sept. 17.

Speaking on “Kermode and Mayo” on BBC Radio, Caine explained why is stepping away from acting.

“I have a spine problem which affects my leg, so I can’t walk very well,” he shared. “And I also wrote a couple of books, which were published and were successful.”

He added, “I’m now not an actor, I’m a writer, which is lovely because as an actor, you have to get up, out by six in the morning and go to the studio. The writer, you just start writing without leaving the bed.”

Caine’s most recent book was 2018’s Blowing the Bloody Doors Off: And Other Lessons in Life.

When asked, “So you’re saying this is your last picture?”, Caine replied, “I think it would be yeah.”

However, he does still have the historical movie “Medieval” that was filmed in 2018, but has yet to have a release date announced and IMDb states he will be in “The Great Escaper” and “Now You See Me 3” which are both in development.

Caine also said age was a factor in deciding to retire.

“There haven’t been any offers obviously for two years because nobody’s been making any movies I’d want to do. But also, you know, I’m 88, and there’s not exactly scripts pouring out with the leading man who’s 88, you know?” he said.

However, Caine’s rep says otherwise, with TheWrap reporting that “Caine’s representatives assure TheWrap that reports of his retirement are not true.”

Caine himself addressed his remarks, walking back his comments in a statement he issued to Variety.

“Regarding retirement, I’ve spent over 50 years getting up at 6 a.m. to make movies, and I’m not getting rid of my alarm clock!” said Caine.