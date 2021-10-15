After a beloved first run on “The White Lotus”, Jennifer Coolidge appears to be returning for season two.

While HBO has yet to confirm the news, multiple sources told TVLine the actress is set to return for the forthcoming second season of Mike White’s acclaimed dark comedy.

RELATED: Jennifer Coolidge Is Optimistic About ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 And ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Season two will not take place on the same stunning Hawaii resort and will follow a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property, which is rumoured to be somewhere in Europe.

The “Legally Blonde” icon earned rave reviews and is getting major Emmy buzz for her role as Tanya McQuoid.

RELATED: Jennifer Coolidge On Fan Campaign For Her To Play Melania Trump: ‘Where Do I Sign?’

White recently chatted with the outlet about the show, revealing he’d love to bring back a few season one favourites, “I don’t think you can credibly have [all the Season 1 guests] on the same vacation again. But maybe it could be a Marvel Universe type thing, where some of them would come back. We only made one-year deals with the actors, so we’d have to find out who is even available.”

He added of Coolidge, “She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. She’s also a really nice person. And we had some false starts with other [projects] we tried to work on together, so this is very gratifying. It’s probably one of the most satisfying aspects of the whole experience for me.”