Prince William and Kate Middleton have joined in the many who are paying tribute to murdered member of British Parliament David Amess.

On Friday, Amess died after being “stabbed several times” while visiting a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea where he was meeting voters, The Guardian reports.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

The suspect is in custody.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned to Twitter to express how they are “shocked” by the murder of Sir David who was knighted in 2015 for political and public service.

“We are shocked and saddened by the murder of Sir David Amess, who dedicated 40 years of his life to serving his community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues. W & C,” they wrote.

Amess was known for his charitable work and sense of humour, including dressing up as a Medieval knight when he was knighted.

A number of other British civil servants including Prime Minster Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and former Prime Minister David Cameron also expressed their condolences.

Amess is the second U.K. politician to be murdered since 2016.