Big news for Darren Criss and wife Mia Swier.

On Friday, the couple announced they are expecting their first child.

Sharing pictures of themself in a recording studio and a video of the baby’s heartbeat, Criss captioned his Instagram post, “We’ve been making music for years.⁣… But this time we made a BEAT.⁣ The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022.”

“SHUT UP 😭,” Evan Rachel Wood responded, while Rachel Zegler added, “CONGRATULATIONS OH MY GOD.”

The couple met in 2006 but didn’t start to date until 2010. They then tied the knot in Feb. 2019 with a wedding in New Orleans.