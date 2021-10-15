Heather Locklear stood up for herself on the set of “T.J. Hooker”.

Stopping by “The Drew Barrymore Show”, Locklear looked back at a moment on set when they asked her to wear fake butt padding.

“When I first got on, they had the uniform for me, and they go, ‘We need to give her a padded bra.’ And it was really padded. So, I’m like, ‘OK, I’ll put that on,'” she said of the 1980s show.

“And then a couple weeks later, I see something in my dressing room, and it’s like underwear with a butt in it. And I’m like, ‘You are not going to make me wear this.’ My butt’s too flat, my boob’s are too flat,” Locklear continued. “And so, I go, ‘I am not wearing these butt things, and I am not wearing this bra!’ Then, I became Stacy Sheridan.”

“Good for you! I love it,” Barrymore responded. “I mean, you don’t alter perfection.”

Barrymore and Locklear have worked together on Stephen King’s “Firestarter” where the host played Locklear’s daughter.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.