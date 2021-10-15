Click to share this via email

The first trailer for Jodie Whittaker’s final run on “Doctor Who” is here.

On Friday, BBC American released the trailer for season 13 that includes the returns of villains Sontarans, Ood, Cybermen and Weeping Angels.

The new season titled “Doctor Who: Flux” will be comprised of six episodes that tell one story.

Not only will it be Wittaker’s final season, showrunner Chris Chibnall will be replaced by previous showrunner Russell. T. Davies.

The cast also includes Mandip Gill, John Bishop, Jacob Anderson, Robert Bathurst and more.

But for fans sad to see Wittaker go, she will star in three 2022 specials before the 13th Doctor regenerates for the fall season.

“Doctor Who” premieres on BBC America on Oct. 31.