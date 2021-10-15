Click to share this via email

Sean Penn’s wife Leila George has filed for divorce just one year after they got married.

The Australian actress filed on Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, TMZ reports.

The reason for the divorce is not known.

Penn and George first started dating in 2016, getting married in July 2020 at a small wedding held at their house.

This is Penn’s third marriage. He was also married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989 and Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010, with whom he shares daughter Dylan, 30, and son Hopper, 28.

This was George’s first marriage.