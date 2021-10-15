Britney Spears is getting honest with her fans about her worries.

The pop icon expressed on Friday that she is “scared to do anything” since she is worried she’ll “make a mistake” now that she has the freedom back after dad Jamie Spears was removed as her conservator after 13 years.

“For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did !!! I worked so hard but now that it’s here and getting closer and closer to ending I’m very happy but there’s a lot of things that scare me,” she wrote.

Spears named the paparazzi following her all the time as one of the things that scare her.

“I haven’t done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years !!! I’m disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country,” she added.

To help her find “more joy”, she also decided to celebrate Christmas early– “I might have to do things a little differently from now on.”

Spears ended her post with a warning to her family.

“Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview,” she added. “In the meantime … I’m staying clear of the business 💼 which is all I’ve ever known my whole life … which is why this is so very confusing for me.”