Vince Neil is reportedly recovering after taking a nasty spill off the stage during a Friday night performance in Pigeon Ford, Tennessee.

TMZ reports that the Motley Crue singer was performing a solo show during the Monster on the Mountain rock festival when he stepped to edge of the stage and lost his footing, falling about four feet to the concrete below.

Video of the incident shows Neil clapping as he walks to the lip of the stage, and then suddenly crashing down.

RELATED: Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil Walks Off Stage During First Post-COVID 19 Concert: ‘My F***ing Voice Is Gone’

“He was clearly in pain… his crew thought he had broken some ribs. His roadie and a security guy helped him get to his feet, and Vince limped away,” TMZ recounted, adding that the 60-year-old rocker was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance; Neil was reportedly “alert and should be okay.”

“The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” Dana Strum, bass player in Neil’s band, told the crowd. “He can’t breathe and he’s gonna get dealt with medically. He was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee. But he was willing to stick it out and tough it out when the people back here were telling him ‘Don’t do it.’ Let’s have one good round of applause, please, for this guy.”

Breaking News from Metal Sludge! Vince Neil has fallen at tonight’s Monsters on the Mountain festival and is being taken to a local area hospital now. pic.twitter.com/ahERWH34jr — metalsludge (@MetalSludge) October 16, 2021

SiriusXM metal deejay Eddie Trunk attended the show, and offered an update on Neil’s condition via Twitter.