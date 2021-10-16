Oscar Isaac dropped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday, where he discussed his new movie “The Card Counter”.

Among his co-stars in the new feature are Tiffany Haddish, who made quite an impression when they first met.

“I’ve never met anyone like Tiffany Haddish. The first thing she said, I said, ‘Hi Tiffany, how are you doing?’ She’s like, ‘Successful!'” Isaac recalled.

“Immediately I was like, ‘I love this person.’ And she just exudes such a vibrancy. I imagine it was like what meeting Jesus was like,” Issac continued. “Where you’re just like, ‘I’ll follow you. I’ll follow you anywhere.’ You know, I just want to be around that light, you know? Like a sexy Jesus.”

In another portion of the interview, Isaac recalled how he and “Dune” co-star Timothée Chalamet bonded while shooting the sci-fi feature.