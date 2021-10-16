Juliette Lewis is standing up for Hollywood crew members poised to strike.

The International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) is poised to go on strike, threatening to shut down most film and television production as the labour union that representing more than 150,000 members — ranging from camera operators to costume designers to script supervisors and more — prepares to stage a walkout over working conditions.

Lewis, a member of the SAG-AFTRA union, took to Instagram on Friday to share a lengthy message of support for IATSE members.

In the message, Lewis urges her “fellow actors” to “talk about how it’s been normal to work 15-17 hour days” during what are often six-day work weeks.

“I personally was conditioned in TV/film business since a teenager to never take a sick day off, or it would cost tens of thousands of dollars. And you’d be labeled ‘problematic,’ so much so I’ve worked through a flu I’ve worked through migraines I’ve worked through walking pneumonia on ‘Natural Born Killers’ for two weeks where I thought I might die…” she wrote. “Apparently that was always better than speaking up and having them simply shift their schedule around to accommodate a person’s health. Because it just didn’t happen.”

While she admits that “work ethic” has “served me in many areas of my life,” she added, “but I am an actor so when I think of the crew who shows up hours before actors do and leaves hours after actors do and are asked to work miracles daily that’s a whole other story that goes beyond a solider like work ethic and that’s why all you have to do is read some of the stories.”

Sympathizing with crew members going above and beyond, “with the constant threat that somebody else could do their job if they don’t serve the production,” she called out producers for “asking human beings to work tirelessly and work miracles constantly to ‘save them money’ rather than create schedules that are doable without their constant pressure.”

Lewis continued by calling on “every actor” to offer support, stating that they “should be standing up for their crews.”

Wrote Lewis: “You’ve seen them show up hours before you and leave hours after- how we were all thought if I am this overworked and under pressure how are they even standing on 2 feet. How are they even sleeping because they didn’t even have the SAG protections that we did with the 12-hour turnaround… Even with our turnaround we’ve been exhausted and totally overworked so I think about our crews.”

She concluded by writing, “Even though I love how hard we work to bring people entertainment and I love being challenged on how to pull the impossible for over 30 years I have wanted better care for myself and the miraculous crews I’ve seen thanklessly perform daily miracles weekly miracles without the protections that I had. I implore every actor to speak up on behalf of your crew and ask that execs & producers properly support the health/care/pay and prevent the necessity for a strike. Show up for the backbone of our industry. [It’s] about time it’s overtime!!!”

On Oct. 13, IATSE President Matt Loeb declared that if a deal isn’t reached by 12:01 a.m. PT on Monday, Oct. 18, the union will have no option but to strike.

Until then, he said, the union “will continue bargaining with the producers this week in the hopes of reaching an agreement that addresses core issues, such as reasonable rest periods, meal breaks, and a living wage for those on the bottom of the wage scale.

A statement on IATSE’s website detailed some of the complaints the union wants addressed, including unsafe working conditions and “harmful working hours,” “consistent failure to provide reasonable rest during meal breaks, between workdays, and on weekends” and crew members on “new media” productions earning lower wages than those paid in “traditional” productions, even when these streaming projects have massive budgets “that rival or exceed those of traditionally released blockbusters.”

