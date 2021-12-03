Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Dwayne Johnson is sharing a look at his upcoming superhero flick “Black Adam”.

On Friday, Dec. 3, he took to Twitter to post the cover of the upcoming issue of Total Film, featuring a closeup of himself as DC’s antihero superhero, wearing a hood.

“The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing,” he wrote.

“You’re right.

Superheroes don’t kill bad people.

But I do.” ~ #BlackAdam The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing. I’m pumped to share with you 🌎 our new @TotalFilm subscriber cover. Newsstand cover DROPS NEXT 12/9 #TotalFilm#2022Preview#TheManInBlack pic.twitter.com/RoBTxJNIcR — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 3, 2021

Meanwhile, back on October Johnson made a virtual appearance at DC FanDome, where he introduced the first footage of his upcoming DC superhero feature “Black Adam”.

It’s no secret that Johnson had long been lobbying to portray the character onscreen, and during the presentation he reiterated how important “Black Adam” has been for him.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Wrapping Production On ‘Black Adam’: ‘This Has Been Once In A Lifetime For Me’

“This character, this film, this universe, has been a gigantic passion project of mine for a very long time,” said Johnson, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s the kind of project I know comes along once in a lifetime. The truth is, I was born to play Black Adam.”

“He is ruthless,” writes the Rock of his super-powered character. “He is unstoppable. He is the reason the hierachy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.”

Ladies & gents…

Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look⚡️ He is ruthless.

He is unstoppable.

He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. He is #BLACKADAM The Man in Black has come around…#DCFanDome@SevenBucksProd@flynnpictureco pic.twitter.com/nv4oRmaLlq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2021

“Black Adam” will also mark the first film appearance of DC’s Justice Society, including Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Shares Tiny Glimpse Of His ‘Black Adam’ Costume

“He’s more brutal, uncompromising, fueled by the depths of his pain,” Hodge said of Johnson’s portrayal.

“Black Adam” is scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.