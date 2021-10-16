DC FanDome is currently underway, and one of the upcoming DC superhero films to be promoted is the sequel to “Aquaman”.

Star Jason Momoa and director James Wan were on hand to discuss the upcoming “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”.

“I have so much invested into it. I love this character. I love what it represents,” said Momoa, as reported by TheWrap.

In addition, Wan said the film is “more mature” than the first film, “yet still retains its fun.”

Wan also discussed the return of Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. “Black Manta is still seeking his vengeance to try to kill Aquaman. That’s going to be something that’s exciting for the audience,” said Wan. “It’s a globetrotting story. We visit so many different worlds. This movie isn’t afraid to embrace its fantasy.”

During the presentation, fans were also treated to some behind-the-scenes footage and concept art, and they took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry 💙💙 #Aquaman #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/BggJ8n4OWw — ᱬ Bia of Rivia ४ // DC FANDOME (@wandaviis) October 16, 2021

Amber Heard as Mera in the behind of scenes of #Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/LrBnNusB0W — best of dc girls (@girIsofdc) October 16, 2021

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will be released on Dec. 16, 2022.