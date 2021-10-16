Beyoncé just brought the bombshell factor to a very high society wedding.

The Lemonade hitmaker, 40, was joined by husband Jay-Z, 51, at the wedding of Alexandre Arnault and Geraldine Guyot in Venice on Saturday. Guyout founded the luxury accessories company D’Estrëe, and Arnault, the scion of the world’s richest man and Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) chairman, Bernard Arnault, is the Executive Vice President of Product & Communications at Tiffany & Co.

Notably, Bey and Jay recently starred in a major Tiffany campaign that was announced by Arnault. “Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story,” Arnault said in a statement about the jewelry house’s collaboration with the couple back in August. “As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honoured to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.”

Tiffany was bought by LVMH last year for $15.8 billion.

Arnault and Guyot’s reception in The Floating City was their second. Their first was held back in July. They got engaged in Paris around Christmas of last year. They’ve been romantically linked since at least August of 2019.

In photos of Beyoncé and Jay-Z taken outside the wedding reception, Beyoncé looks glamourous in a pale blue dress and matching blue heels that might almost be called Tiffany Blue. Unfortunately, the low-cut silk piece is almost entirely obscured by a black overcoat except in one photo showing Queen Bey stepping onto one of Venice’s famous water taxis.

For his part, Jay-Z opted for a double-breasted navy suit and tie.

Pharrell Williams was one of the other celebrities on hand for the big day.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been documenting their Venice vacation on Instagram, with Mrs. Carter-Knowles serving one high fashion look after another.