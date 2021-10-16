Rebel Wilson attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and "Vanity Fair" Premiere party at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 29, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Rebel Wilson is opening up about her weight loss journey.

In an interview with “Stellar”, a magazine put out by Australia’s “Daily Telegraph”, the actress, 41, shares that she understands why fans are obsessed with her losing 30k of weight.

“I grew up not really trading on my looks, I was the personality girl,” Wilson told “Stellar.” “But after going through my whole health transformation last year, I’ve been in touch with this ‘inner siren.'”

Wilson has been proudly showing off her siren side on Instagram as of late.

The Aussies star added that her transformation was not motivated purely by a desire to change her looks but also by her struggles with fertility. “I’ve been going through a fertility journey for the past two years and I’m hoping at some point I may have a family of my own,” she said.

“But it’s still a bit unclear whether that’ll be the case. I feel like [it’s] not over yet. It’s kind of an emotional roller-coaster. But I’ve been trying my best, so whatever will be, will be.”

In August, Wilson posted a throwback photo of her with tennis pro Novak Djokovic, showing herself at what she called her “unhealthiest.”

“Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself…but found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa!” the actress wrote. “I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest – being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food.”

Wilson went on to say that she used “food to numb [her] emotions.”

“I didn’t think highly of myself and wasn’t valuing myself how I should have,” she explained.