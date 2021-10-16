Click to share this via email

“I’m vengeance.”

The first full trailer for DC Comics’ latest movie about the Caped Crusader, “The Batman”, starring Robert Pattinson as the eccentric billionaire turned crime-fighting dark knight, has just arrived.

The film, which debuts across theaters in Canada on March 4, 2022, also stars Zoë Kravitz (“Big Little Lies”) as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman; Paul Dano (“Love & Mercy”) as Edward Nashton/The Riddler; Jeffrey Wright (“No Time to Die”) as the Gotham Police commissioner James Gordon; John Turturro (the “Transformers” franchise) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (“The Magnificent Seven”) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (“Farewell Amor”) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; Andy Serkis (“Black Panther”) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (“The Gentlemen”) as Oswald Cobblepot–better known as The Penguin.

Matt Reeves directed “The Batman” from his own script which he co-wrote with Peter Craig based on “Batman: Year One.”

Earlier this week, Warner Bros., who is distributing the film, released a short teaser for the action flick.

The full trailer was released Saturday as part of DC’s Fandome event.